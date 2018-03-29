50 days to UK royal wedding: Time for the personal touches

In this photo taken on Wednesday March 28, 2018, a detail of a napkin with the word 'Bride' embroidered in gold on display at the Wedding Gallery, in London. The big decisions have been made: the venue, the guest list, the menu and the flowers. Now, with 50 days to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it's time for the details that will make a large royal wedding feel personal and intimate. That's the view of Anna McGregor, director of the Wedding Gallery, one of Britain's leading wedding planning agencies. Alastair Grant AP Photo