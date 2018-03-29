Sculptor of Korean War memorial soldiers dies at 93

FILE - This July 27, 1995 file photo shows the statues at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Gaylord, who designed the statutes of soldiers for the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington has died. The Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements, says Gaylord died on March 21, 2018 at his daughter's home in Northfield. Marcy Nighswander, File AP Photo