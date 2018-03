FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo, Steven Spielberg walks the red carpet as he arrives to receive a lifetime-achievement prize, at the David Donatello awards ceremony in Rome. Carl’s Jr. wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a “SpielBurger” and tried to deliver samples to Spielberg’s office and even left a note on his car. Spielberg’s production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are “pretty good,” but “cease and desist” from naming them after him. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo