In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the cliché that surrounds Casanova isn’t ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Luca Bruno AP Photo

Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 11:47 AM

VENICE, Italy

A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th-century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.

The Giacomo Casanova Museum and Experience doesn't hide Casanova's libidinous side. In fact, the six-room museum includes a bedroom where a shadow installation makes it seem as if Casanova is seducing a woman right in front of visitors.

But curators are seeking to shed light on other aspects of the Venetian scholar and writer whose memoir, "History of My Life," provides one of the best chronicles of European high society of the late 18th century.

The museum opens Monday, on Casanova's birthday, in the Palazzo Pesaro Papafava in Venice.

