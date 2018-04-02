Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish bring chemistry to 'Last O.G.'

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, Tracy Morgan attends the premiere of "The Last O.G." at The William Vale in New York. TBS' new comedy stars Morgan a Tray, just out of prison and learning his way around a changed world. The show also serves up a lesson in comedy chemistry. Morgan has it with "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish, who plays the ex-girlfriend who's built a successful new life during his 15 years away. "The Last O.G." debuts 10:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 3. Photo by Greg Allen