Apollo crowd cheers for Coates' 'Between the World And Me'

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Penguin Random House shows writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Coates made an unannounced appearance Monday, April 2, 2018, at a staged recital of his prize-winning book "Between the World and Me," at New York's famed Apollo Theater. A second performance follows on Tuesday. “Between the World and Me,” published in 2015, is Coates’ letter to his son about police violence against blacks. Penguin Random House via AP, File Nina Subin