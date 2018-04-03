The Latest: Spotify's market value hovers at around $29B

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2012, file photo, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis honoring Richard Branson, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Swedish company will make its stock market debut Tuesday, casting a spotlight on its early lead in music streaming. Ek sought to manage expectations, saying he expects a bumpy road. Vince Bucci, File AP Photo