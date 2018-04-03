Jay Z cried with joy when mom came out to him as lesbian

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo released by Starpix, Shawn "Jay Z" Carter poses with his mother Gloria Carter at a fundraising event to support his college scholarship program in New York. The rapper speaks about his mother on the the April 6 episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” on Netflix. He says he cried when his mother came out to him and that he was happy that his mother was free. Starpix, Kristina Bumphrey, File AP Photo