Artists unveil statue questioning Denmark's role in slavery

In this photo taken on Saturday, March 31, 2018 people gather to view the 23-feet sculpture by Danish artist Jeanette Ehlers in collaboration with Virgin Islands artist La Vaughn Belle, dubbed "I am Queen Mary" as it is unveiled, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Two artists have unveiled allegedly Denmark's first public statue of a black woman that questions the Nordic country's colonial past in the Caribbean and its role in slavery. The sculpture depicts a black woman sitting proudly in a wide chair, holding a torch in one hand and a cane cutter in other as a reference to resistance by plantation slaves and their strive for freedom. Ritzau Scanpix via AP Nils Meilvang