National Institute of Flamenco breaks ground on new home

The National Institute of Flamenco has broken ground on a new site five years after a fire destroyed its former home in downtown Albuquerque.
KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports the institute broke ground on Wednesday at a new home in Albuquerque's Sawmill District.
Their new location will include two buildings — one for the National Institute of Flamenco and another for a charter school that will be heavily focused on visual arts.
Executive Director Eva Encinias says they could be in their new home by fall 2018.
Originating from the Andalusia region in southern Spain, flamenco is a form of Spanish dance and folk music that developed from Romani music and dance more than two centuries ago.
