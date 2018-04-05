This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday.
This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday. AP Photo)
This combination photo shows singers Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan, who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community, for the six-song album, “Universal Love,” released digitally Thursday. AP Photo)

Celebrities

Dylan, Kesha change pronouns in songs to honor LGBTQ couples

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

April 05, 2018 05:04 AM

NEW YORK

Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns.

The six-song album, "Universal Love," was released digitally Thursday and includes Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard, Valerie June and Bloc Party's Kele Okereke.

Dylan re-worked "She's Funny That Way" into "He's Funny That Way," singing lines like "I got a man crazy for me." Kesha sings "I Need a Woman to Love Me," a spinoff of Janis Joplin's "I Need a Man to Love Me." And Gibbard re-recorded The Beatles' "And I Love Her" to create "And I Love Him."

"Universal Love," available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, was produced by MGM Resorts and is distributed through Sony Music's Legacy Recordings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  