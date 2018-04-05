Dylan, Kesha change pronouns in songs to honor LGBTQ couples

Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns.
The six-song album, "Universal Love," was released digitally Thursday and includes Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard, Valerie June and Bloc Party's Kele Okereke.
Dylan re-worked "She's Funny That Way" into "He's Funny That Way," singing lines like "I got a man crazy for me." Kesha sings "I Need a Woman to Love Me," a spinoff of Janis Joplin's "I Need a Man to Love Me." And Gibbard re-recorded The Beatles' "And I Love Her" to create "And I Love Him."
"Universal Love," available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, was produced by MGM Resorts and is distributed through Sony Music's Legacy Recordings.
Comments