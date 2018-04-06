Cardi B caps breakthrough year with debut album release

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Cardi B arrives at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Cardi B isn’t just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on “The Tonight Show”, she’ll also be asking questions. The hip-hop will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon, interviewing guests in addition to promoting her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.” Photo by Evan Agostini