Quintuplets born at Phoenix hospital are 'angels'

Jamie Scott, center, and her husband, Skyler, listen as Dr. John Elliott discusses the delivery of the couple's quintuplets during a news conference Friday, April 6, 2018 at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. Scott gave birth on March 21, 2018 to three girls and two boys weighing less than 3 pounds each. The babies will be able to leave the hospital in May according to the hospital. Matt York AP Photo