Ohio State revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree amid retrial

FILE - In this June 8, 2001 file photo, Bill Cosby speaks to the 2001 graduating class during Ohio State University's Spring Commencement in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001. University trustees on Friday, April 6, 2018, approved rescinding the degree for the 80-year-old comedian, whose retrial in a sexual assault case begins Monday with opening statements in suburban Philadelphia. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo