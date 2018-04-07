Post office named for Merle Haggard in California hometown

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2008, file photo, the late country music legend Merle Haggard, left, is honored with a street named for him Bakersfield, Calif. About 300 people turned out in Bakersfield, California, to celebrate the naming of a post office for Merle Haggard. The late country music legend's sister and widow were among those at a Friday, April 6, 2018, ceremony near downtown honoring Haggard, who helped create the twangy "Bakersfied Sound." The event fell on the two-year anniversary of Haggard's death, and what would have been his 81st birthday. The Bakersfield Californian via AP, File Felix Adamo