Spain's queens try to quash talk of rift between the royals

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, Spain's Queen Letizia visits the national headquarters of the Mexican Red Cross in Mexico City. Queen Letizia opened the door for her mother-in-law Emeritus Queen Sofia Saturday April 7, 2018, when they arrived in a car driven by King Felipe VI at a Madrid hospital to visit Emeritus King Juan Carlos, days after an apparent spat sparked speculation of a rift between the royals. Rebecca Blackwell, FILE AP Photo