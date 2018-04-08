Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live'

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Rapper Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party at The Grill/The Pool in New York. Cardi B has revealed during a "Saturday Night Live" performance she's pregnant. Cardi B's debut album was released Friday, April 6. "Invasion of Privacy" is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut. Photo by Evan Agostini