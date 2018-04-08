Police: Ex-Raider Aldon Smith violated monitoring conditions

FILE - This booking file photo provided Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Aldon Smith. Authorities say former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers player Smith is back in a California jail after violating a condition of his bail. Online records show the 28-year-old Smith is being held Sunday, April 8, 2018, in San Francisco County Jail on $500,000 bond. San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)