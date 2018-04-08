Winners of the 2018 Olivier theater awards

The winners of the 2018 Olivier Awards, honoring achievement in London theater, opera and dance:
New Play: "The Ferryman"
New Musical: "Hamilton"
New Comedy: "Labour of Love"
Entertainment and Family Show: "Dick Whittington"
Revival: "Angels in America"
Musical Revival: "Follies"
Actress-Play: Laura Donnelly, "The Ferryman"
Actor-Play: Bryan Cranston, "Network"
Actress-Musical: Shirley Henderson, "Girl from the North Country"
Actor-Musical: Giles Terera, "Hamilton"
Supporting Actor-Play: Bertie Carvel, "Ink"
Supporting Actress-Play: Denise Gough, "Angels in America"
Supporting Actress-Musical: Sheila Atim, "Girl from the North Country"
Supporting Actor-Musical: Michael Jibson, "Hamilton"
Director: Sam Mendes, "The Ferryman"
Theater Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler, "Hamilton"
Outstanding Achievement in Music: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton"
New Opera Production: "Semiramide" at the Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for "Semiramide" at the Royal Opera House
New Dance Production: "Flight Pattern"
Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Francesca Velicu in "Le Sacre Du Printemps"
Set Design: Bob Crowley and 59 Productions, "An American In Paris"
Lighting Design: Howell Binkley, "Hamilton"
Sound Design: Nevin Steinberg, "Hamilton"
Costume Design: Vicki Mortimer, "Follies"
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: "Killology"
Special Award: David Lan
