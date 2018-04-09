Comedian calls 'Simpsons' reference to Apu criticism 'sad'

FILE - In this July 21, 2007, file photo, characters from The Simpsons pose before the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie," at the town's movie theater in Springfield, Vt. “The Simpsons” focused on political correctness and seemingly tried to address criticism of its portrayal of its Indian shop owner Apu. The Sunday, April 8, 2018, “No Good Read Goes Unpunished” episode featured Marge sharing her favorite childhood book with her daughter, Lisa. But Marge realized the book is more racist and offensive than she remembered. Lisa Poole, File AP Photo