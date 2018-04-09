Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' to open in August

FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Spike Lee presents the award for best director at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" will open in theaters on the one-year anniversary of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists marched and a counterprotester was killed. Focus Features on Monday, April 9, 2018, announced that Lee's newly retitled drama will be released Aug. 10. Photo by Chris Pizzello