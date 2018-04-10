Venus, Serena Williams join Billie Jean King equal pay push

FILE - In this March 2, 2009, file photo, Billie Jean King is flanked by Venus, left, and Serena Williams after Serena defeated Venus in the championship match of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis exhibition, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Venus and Serena Williams are adding their names and voices to the push for equal pay championed by the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative. The two current tennis stars are joining the advisory board of the group founded by the former player. Stephen Chernin, File AP Photo