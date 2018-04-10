Survivor of 10 years' captivity in Ohio reveals her marriage

FILE - In this June 26, 2014, file photo, Michelle Knight smiles during an interview in Cleveland. Knight , one of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she’s married. Knight announced on “Dr. Phil” that she has been happily married since May 2016. The episode, in which she promotes her book, “Life After Darkness,” is scheduled to air April 24, 2018. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo