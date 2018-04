Actor T.J. Miller charged with making bomb report on train

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, actor T.J. Miller attends the premiere of Netflix's "Okja" in New York. Miller was arrested Monday night, April 9, 2018, at LaGuardia Airport in New York and charged with calling 911 to falsely claim that a woman on the same train as him had a bomb in her luggage. Prosecutors said Miller called in the false bomb information on March 18 after getting into a verbal confrontation with a woman on a train traveling from Washington D.C. to New York. The train was stopped in Westport, Conn., where it was searched. Photo by Evan Agostini