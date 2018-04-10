For HBCU marching bands, it's all 'about the showmanship'

In this Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 photo, Alabama A&M University Marching Band members take a knee at the 16th annual Honda Battle of Bands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. No matter the event, HBCU bands are the reason people stay near their seats during halftime football games instead of going to the concession stands. Their show-stopping performances have made an imprint on pop culture, music and film. Jonathan Landrum Jr. AP Photo