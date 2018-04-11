Mariah Carey battles bipolar disorder, no longer in denial

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Mariah Carey arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Carey said she’s no longer living in isolation after seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder. In a People magazine article due on newsstands Friday, April 13, the singer says she didn’t believe it when she was first diagnosed after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001. Photo by Jordan Strauss