Netflix pulls out of Cannes Film Festival in growing dispute

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos arrives at the season one premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" in Los Angeles. Sarandos says the streaming service is pulling its films from the Cannes Film Festival. Cannes earlier banned any films without theatrical distribution in France from its prestigious Palme d’Or competition. That essentially rules out Netflix movies. Netflix films could still play out of competition at Cannes. But in an interview published Wednesday, April 11, 2018, Sarandos said he wants Netflix releases “to be on fair ground with every other filmmaker.” Photo by Richard Shotwell