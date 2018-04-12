A look at members of the public invited to the royal wedding

Pamela Anomneze, 52, reacts as she poses at Studio 360 Collective in Haringey, north London Tuesday April 10, 2018, after she received an invitation to the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle next month. Anomneze works with 306 Collective in London, which helps people with mental health issues by teaching them to create mugs, jewellery, textiles and other items. It will be friends and family along with members of the public on the guest list, rather than politicians and world leaders, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19. PA via AP Isabel Infantes