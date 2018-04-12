'Fox & Friends': Influence comes with the president's ear

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, "Fox & Friends" co-hosts, from left, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade appear on their set in New York. Roughly 1.5 million people watch "Fox & Friends" each day, more than its counterparts at CNN and MSNBC and less than half the audiences for "Good Morning America" or "Today." Richard Drew, File AP Photo