Renowned Mexican writer Sergio Pitol dies at 85

FILE- In this Dec. 6, 2005 file photo, Mexican author Sergio Pitol, poses after attending a talk with students and a reading of Miguel de Cervantes, the author of Don Quixote at the National Univesity in Mexico. Pitol, the celebrated Mexican author, essayist and translator and winner of the 2005 Cervantes Prize, the most prestigious award for literature in the Spanish-speaking world, has died on April 12, 2018. Carlos Ferrer, File AP Photo