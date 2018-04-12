Iraqi monster tale in running for international Booker prize

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 24, 2016 file photo, South Korean author Han Kang poses for the media during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. The list of finalists for the prestigious Man Booker International Prize for fiction, announced Thursday, April 12, 2018 includes Iraqi writer Ahmed Saadawi's "Frankenstein in Baghdad," which depicts real and imaginary horrors after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. South Korea's Han Kang, who won in 2016 for "The Vegetarian," is nominated again for her meditative novel "The White Book." Novels from France, Spain, Hungary and Poland are also on the list. Lee Jin-man, file AP Photo