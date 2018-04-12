10 Things to Know for Friday

FILE - In this this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with then-FBI Director James Comey during a reception for inaugural law enforcement officers and first responders in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Comey is blasting Trump as “unethical and untethered to truth,” and says Trump’s leadership of the country is “ego driven and about personal loyalty.” Comey’s comments come in a new book in which he casts Trump as a mafia boss-like figure who sought to blur the line between law enforcement and politics. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo