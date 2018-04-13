AP PHOTOS: In war-torn Yemen, music lessons offer refuge

In this photo taken on Saturday, April 7, 2018, female Yemeni music students practice playing the guitar during a music class at the Cultural Centre in Sanaa, Yemen. For the young people who receive lessons from Abdullah El-Deb'y, music is a safe haven from the misery of Yemen’s devastating war. El-Deb’y offers free lessons to students eager to escape the suffering caused by the war and is seeking to form a national orchestra comprised of young Yemenis. Hani Mohammed AP Photo