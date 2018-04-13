Swedish culture minister backs ex-Nobel body head

This photo posted on the Instagram account of Alice Bah Kuhnke on Friday, April 13, 2018 shows the Swedish Culture minister posing for a photo in support for ousted head of the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature, saying the “feminist battle happens every day.” Kuhnke is seen wearing a white high-neck blouse with a knot, similar to those worn by the academy’s former member Sara Danius who stepped down Thursday. In Friday’s posting, Bah Kuhnke added the hashtag #knytblus _ Swedish for knot the blouse tie. Instagram via AP Johannes Bah Kuhnke