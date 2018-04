FILE- In this Dec. 17, 2006, file photo, Britney Spears, left, leaves with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears just before half time during the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Britney Spears has a new niece. The singer on Thursday, April 12, 2018, tweeted congratulations to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the birth of her second daughter. Mark Avery, File AP Photo