Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo Actor Will Farrell arrives at a premiere in Los Angeles. Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway Thursday, April 12, 2018. A California Highway Patrol report says a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the center divider and overturn. Dan Steinberg,File AP Photo