Stevie Ray Vaughan's 1951 Fender for sale at Dallas auction

This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an electric guitar Stevie Ray Vaughan was given as a youth by his brother. The guitar is expected to sell for about $400,000 at auction in their hometown of Dallas. Heritage Auctions will offer the 1951 Fender guitar Sunday, April 15, 2018, and Vaughan biographer Craig Hopkins says the guitar has "considerable historical significance," noting Vaughan "pretty much learned his craft on" the guitar. Hopkins said it was Vaughan's first professional-grade guitar and was played in his first studio recording. Heritage Auctions via AP Emily Clemens