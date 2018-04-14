Ohtani's electrifying start to MLB career a big hit in Japan

In this April 4, 2018 photo, pedestrians in Tokyo watch a TV showing the live broadcasting of Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, gets ready to bat during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians. Shohei Ohtani's games are shown live in the morning by national broadcaster NHK. In the afternoon, talk shows dissect his every move while evening sports programs feature highlights of his latest accomplishments. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo