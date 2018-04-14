Nevada sheriff: Radio show host Art Bell dead at 72

In this March 7, 1997, photo, shows late night talk show host Art Bell near a satellite dish at his Pahrump, Nev., home. Bell, was the original owner of Pahrump based radio station KNYE 95.1 FM. And perhaps best known for his conspiracy theory in the paranormal, with his radio show "Coast to Coast," which was syndicated across the nation. The Nye County Sheriff's Office says Bell died at his home in Pahrump, Nev. Bell is scheduled for an autopsy later this week to determine the cause of death. He was 72. Las Vegas Sun via AP Aaron Mayes