'Your friends': Constand tells Cosby jury of pills, assault

Bill Cosby's chief accuser has sent jurors into the weekend with a stark portrait of the night she says the man she viewed as a mentor tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.
Andrea Constand testified she was visiting Cosby at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004 when he slipped her blue that knocked her out. She said she awoke to Cosby violating her.
Constand returns to the witness stand Monday.
So far, she's given an account that's consistent with what she said at Cosby's first trial last year. That one ended with a hung jury.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.
