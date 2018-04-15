After tragedy, country music returns to Vegas with ACMs

Country music is making a major return to Las Vegas with the 2018 ACM Awards, six months after a lone gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Sunday's show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena will mark an emotional night, though the awards show is known as the genre's biggest party of the year. It will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.
Jason Aldean, who was onstage when the shooting started at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Vegas, will perform. Carrie Underwood will give her first television appearance after sustaining an injury to her face and wrist when she sings her new song, "Cry Pretty."
Chris Stapleton, who earned his first entertainer of the year nod, is the top nominee with eight.
