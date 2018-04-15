2 Renaissance masterpieces coming to New Orleans museum

This photo provided by The New Orleans Museum of Art NOMA) shows Paolo Veronese painting “St. Jerome in the Wilderness.” Two Renaissance masterpieces, "St Jerome in the Wilderness" and “St. Agatha Visited in Prison by St. Peter” are coming to the New Orleans Museum of Art, only the third museum ever to display them together, and the second outside Italy. Their first showing after a thorough restoration by Venetian Heritage was last year at a museum in Venice. They will be in New Orleans starting Thursday, April 19, 2018 through Sept. 3.