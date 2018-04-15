Eagles release cornerback Daryl Worley after his arrest

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2017 file photo shows Carolina Panthers' Daryl Worley 26) celebrating his interception against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Philadelphia Eagles have released Worley hours after he was arrested. NFL Network reported that Worley was arrested Sunday, April 15, 2018 near the team’s practice facility and that police used a Taser on him after he became combative. The Eagles traded wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers for Worley in March.