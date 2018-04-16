Robert Durst faces photos of slain friend in life, in death

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst appears in a Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch for a pretrial motions hearing in Los Angeles. Three years after Durst's arrest in the fatal shooting of his best friend in Los Angeles, there’s still no trial scheduled. That could change after prosecutors begin presenting evidence Monday, April 16, 2018, to persuade a Superior Court judge that Durst should be tried for murder. Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File Mark Boster