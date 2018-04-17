Pearl Jam aims to tap into youth movement with Montana show

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament reacts as he is introduced during an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in New York. One of the four cities in Pearl Jam's North American tour this summer will be tiny Missoula, Mont., Ament's part-time home. The pioneering grunge rock band plays the venue each time Ament's hometown friend, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, is up for election, and this time the band plans to give some of the proceeds of the show to four groups that support youth and Native American voting, land conservation and women's health. Kathy Kmonicek, File AP Photo