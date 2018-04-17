The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 15, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. The Greatest Showman
2. Molly's Game
3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
4. 12 Strong
5. All the Money In the World
6. Den of Thieves
7. Maze Runner: The Death Cure
8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
9. I, Tonya
10. Stronger
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Phantom Thread
2. Borg vs McEnroe
3. Lady Bird
4. Darkest Hour
5. Super Troopers
6. The Layover
7. The Disaster Artist
8. The Florida Project
9. Wildling
10. Submergence
Comments