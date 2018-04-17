Celebrities

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

April 17, 2018 04:29 PM

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 15, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Greatest Showman

2. Molly's Game

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

4. 12 Strong

5. All the Money In the World

6. Den of Thieves

7. Maze Runner: The Death Cure

8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

9. I, Tonya

10. Stronger

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Phantom Thread

2. Borg vs McEnroe

3. Lady Bird

4. Darkest Hour

5. Super Troopers

6. The Layover

7. The Disaster Artist

8. The Florida Project

9. Wildling

10. Submergence

