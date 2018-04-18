Abu Dhabi's Warner Bros. indoor amusement park opens in July

Mohamed Khalifa al-Mubarak, the chairman of both Miral and Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, second left, claps for a Bugs Bunny character during a news conference organized by the Warner Bros. World amusement park, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Abu Dhabi will open the $1 billion indoor amusement park this July, officials announced Wednesday, the latest offering in a crowded market in the United Arab Emirates where one marquee park already faces serious financial problems. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo