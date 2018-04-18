Swedish king wants to let Nobel literature selectors resign

FILE - In this Monday, April 3, 2017 file photo, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden speaks during a meeting with Brazilian and Swedish businessmen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sweden's king said Wednesday, April 18, 2018 he wants to change the statutes of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize each year, to allow board members to resign even though they are appointed for life. "The number of members who do not actively participate in the Academy's work is now so large that it is seriously risking the Academy's ability to fulfill its important tasks,” King Carl XVI Gustav said in a statement issued via the palace. Andre Penner, file AP Photo