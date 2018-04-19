Hubble's 28 years marked by shot of wild stellar nursery

This February 2018 image made available by NASA on Thursday, April 19, 2018 shows the Lagoon Nebula, about 4,000 light-years away from the Earth, with the star Herschel 36 at center. The young star, 200,000 times brighter than our Sun, is blasting powerful ultraviolet radiation and hurricane-like stellar winds, carving out structures in the surrounding gas and dust. NASA, ESA, STScI via AP)