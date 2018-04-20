The Go-Go's going to Broadway with a merry, musical mashup

In this April 9, 2018, photo, Taylor Iman Jones as Mopsa, center, and the ensemble rehearse "Head Over Heels," a new musical, at the Curran theater in San Francisco. The Go-Go's are going to Broadway, after a brief stopover in San Francisco. "Head Over Heels," a new musical featuring songs of the Go-Go's, opened at the Curran this week for four weeks of previews before heading to Broadway's Hudson Theatre in July. The show combines the group's 1980s pop songs with an Elizabethan-era romantic comedy. Its A-list backers include Gwyneth Paltrow and Donovan Leitch as producers. Head Over Heels via AP Joan Marcus